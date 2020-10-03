Iran COVID-19 update: Death toll at 26,567

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Friday that with 187 patients losing their lives in the past 24 hours to the coronavirus, the country's death toll currently stands at 26,567 ones. Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 464,596 with the death toll standing at 26,567. As she said, in the past 24 hours 3,552 new cases have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Iran.

Iran ready for energy coop. with Europe

Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian expressed the country’s readiness to initiate energy cooperation with the European countries.

Addressing a virtual meeting dubbed 'Europe-Caspian' held in Berlin on Thursday, Ardakanian said Iran’s energy infrastructure in the oil, gas and electricity sectors can be a good platform for the transfer of energy to Europe.

Iran's policies not to be affected by US elections: FM spox

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says the US’ internal affairs, including the presidential elections, have nothing to do with Tehran’s overall foreign policies.

“Although the results of the American presidential elections are important for many countries and they have numerous regional and international impacts, Iran is one of the few independent countries that are not under the influence of the people in the White House,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told IRNA on Friday.

'Tel Aviv regime hatching plot for SA breakdown': Advisor

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says the Tel Aviv regime is hatching the plot for KSA's breakdown.

In a tweet, he wrote:" UAE's normalization of ties w/the Zionists is only the betrayal job of Abu Dhabi, and not other emirates. In the Head of Mossad's trip to Manama, Bahraini Al-Khalifa & Saudi Al-Salman are just puppets of Washington & London. #Israel is hatching the plot for KSA's breakdown.

Zarif confers on regional issues with Dutch, Austrian FMs

Iranian FM Zarif, in separate telephone calls with his Dutch and Austrian counterparts, reviewed bilateral relations, especially in the field of consular affairs, and the measures taken for fighting coronavirus.

Foreign trade at above $30b in 6 months: IRICA

The head of IRICA announced that Iran’s trade with its top trading partners reached over $30 billion in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- September 21, 2020).

MR