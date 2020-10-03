Army to firmly continue battle against COVID-19

“All the 28 hospitals of the Army Ground Force have been exerting every effort 24/7 to help contain the pandemic since the spread of the novel coronavirus; they will not leave the battle till the end,” Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said on Saturday at the funeral ceremony of a military physician who lost his life due to the pandemic.

The commander urged all Army forces and the Iranian people to remain sensitive and active in the field until the coronavirus is uprooted in the country.

According to Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the Army has established a base to specifically address the pandemic issue.

More than 12,000 Army personnel are now active in different healthcare sections, including hospitals and laboratories, to contain the pandemic.

