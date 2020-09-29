  1. Politics
Iran welcomes expansion of relations with Czech Rep.: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran welcomes the expansion of relations with the Czech Republic in the political, economic, scientific and cultural fields.

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with new Czech Ambassador while receiving his credential, Rouhani expressed satisfaction with the positions of the European Union, including the Czech Republic, in support of the JCPOA and standing against US unilateralism.

Tehran-Prague cooperation should be further expanded without being affected by unilateral and illegal Washington sanctions, he said.

The new Ambassador of  Czech Republic to Tehran, for his part, said that Prague is eager to develop cooperation with Tehran in all areas of interest, especially trade, science and culture.

Emphasizing that he will make every effort to flourish relations between the two countries during his tenure, he added that his country, along with other European countries, supports the JCPOA.

