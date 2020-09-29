Iran, Spain discuss expansion of economic relations

He made the remarks in a meeting to receive the credentials of the new Spanish ambassador to Tehran Luis Felipe Fernández de la Peña on Tuesday.

“Many countries in the world are dealing with COVID-19 and US unilateralism. In order to fight against these two viruses, we must all unite and assist each other,” Rouhani said.

The new Spanish ambassador to Tehran further noted that Iran and Spain are striving to strengthen bilateral relations especially economic ties in line with the large capacities of the two countries.

He went on to say that there is no alternative for JCPOA and Spain along with Europe supports the Nuclear Deal, adding that all participants must work together to preserve the agreement.

