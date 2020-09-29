Rouhani urges Europe to maintain economic relations with Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting to receive the credentials of the new ambassador of Portugal in Tehran Carlos Antonio Rico Da Costa Nos on Tuesday.

Referring to 500 years of historical relations between Iran and Portugal, Rouhani expressed hope that the two countries expand relations in various fields, especially economic ties.

“Portugal, along with other European countries, has consistently supported international rules, multilateral agreements, and in particular the JCPOA, and opposed unilateral measures,” he added.

Rouhani also voiced Iran’s readiness to cooperate with Portugal in the fight against COVID-19 and noted that the exchange of experience in this regard can accelerate the containment process in the international area.

The new ambassador of Portugal in Tehran further maintained that Lisbon seeks to strengthen relations with Iran and he will personally do his best to boost bilateral economic relations.

He also expressed hope that Tehran adopts necessary measures to add the Portuguese major to its university curriculum.

