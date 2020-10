The film "1234567" directed by Vahid Haghordi has managed to enter the competition section of the Angelica Film Festival.

The twelfth edition of this international festival is scheduled to take place from November 5 to 10 in California, USA.

According to the director, the purpose of producing this 85-minute "1234567" was to depict the important role of life in all stages of human life and in different ages.

