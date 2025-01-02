  1. Politics
Chinese hackers breach sanctions office of US Treasury: Media

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Chinese hackers have reportedly targeted the US Treasury Department's sanctions office in a cyberattack disclosed early this week, US media reported.

Citing unnamed US officials, the Washington Post claimed that hackers compromised the Offices of Foreign Assets Control and Financial Research and targeted Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's office.

According to the sources' claims, the Chinese government is particularly interested in identifying the entities that the US may be planning to target with financial sanctions.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department claimed in a letter to lawmakers that purported Chinese state-sponsored hackers had breached its cybersecurity in December, allegedly stealing documents in what it described as a “major incident,” Reuters reported on Monday.

