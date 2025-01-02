Chinese hackers breach sanctions office of US Treasury: Media

Citing unnamed US officials, the Washington Post claimed that hackers compromised the Offices of Foreign Assets Control and Financial Research and targeted Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's office.

According to the sources' claims, the Chinese government is particularly interested in identifying the entities that the US may be planning to target with financial sanctions.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department claimed in a letter to lawmakers that purported Chinese state-sponsored hackers had breached its cybersecurity in December, allegedly stealing documents in what it described as a “major incident,” Reuters reported on Monday.

SD/