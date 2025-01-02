Iran, China to enhance cooperation on renewable energy

Iran has started cooperation with China in this regard, Mohsen Tarztalab told ISNA.

Up-to-date technology in the field of renewables is in China and this country is among the foremost in the world in the field of solar and wind energy, he added.

We should have a lot of cooperation with the Chinese government, and by increasing cooperation with manufacturers and the private sector of this country, we will be able to use their science and technology, he underlined.

