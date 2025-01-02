  1. World
  2. Europe
Jan 2, 2025, 12:20 PM

At least 10 killed, 4 wounded in Montenegro shooting

At least 10 killed, 4 wounded in Montenegro shooting

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – A gunman killed at least 10 people in a rampage on a small town in Montenegro on Wednesday, police said, one of the tiny Balkan nation's worst mass killings.

A 45-year-old man, identified by police as Aleksandar Martinovic, was on the run after opening fire at a restaurant in the town of Cetinje where he killed four people, according to Reuters.

The shooter moved on to three other locations, gunning down a family member, two children, and three other people, police said. Four more people suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who media reports said had a history of illegal weapons possession, was at large around Cetinje, a small valley town surrounded by rugged hills some 38 km (23.6 miles) west of the Montenegrin capital Podgorica.

A reporter with the state-run broadcaster RTCG said police deployed a drone with thermal vision to search for the suspect. Special police and anti-terrorist units were also searching for the suspect in the hills.

MA/PR

News ID 226365
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News