At least 10 killed, 4 wounded in Montenegro shooting

A 45-year-old man, identified by police as Aleksandar Martinovic, was on the run after opening fire at a restaurant in the town of Cetinje where he killed four people, according to Reuters.

The shooter moved on to three other locations, gunning down a family member, two children, and three other people, police said. Four more people suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who media reports said had a history of illegal weapons possession, was at large around Cetinje, a small valley town surrounded by rugged hills some 38 km (23.6 miles) west of the Montenegrin capital Podgorica.

A reporter with the state-run broadcaster RTCG said police deployed a drone with thermal vision to search for the suspect. Special police and anti-terrorist units were also searching for the suspect in the hills.

