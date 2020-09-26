Niki Karimi named jury member at Antalya Golden Orange Fest.

Karimi was born in Tehran, Iran in 1971 and started acting for films in 1989. She has since performed in more than 60 films and won many national and international awards, most notably in San Sebastian, Cairo and Nantes. She is famous for her movies 'The Bride' and 'Sara', which brought her awards at international festivals.

She made her directorial debut feature, 'One Night' (2005), which premiered in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival. Following 'A Few Days Later' (2007), 'Final Whistle' (2011) and Night Shift (2015), she shot her new film, Atabai (2020), in Azerbaijan, Iran. Karimi has also served as a jury member for numerous festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, Locarno, Karlovy Vary, Edinburgh, Dubai and Damascus.

International Feature Film Competition Jury at the 57th edition of the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival will be composed of Niki Karimi, along with Romanian producer Ada Solomon, Turkish filmmaker Emin Alper, Brazilian director Sandra Kogut, and Artistic Director of the Tribeca Film Festival Fredric Boyer.

Inaugurated in 1964 at the initiation of Avni Tolunay, the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival has evolved over the years into the beating heart of Turkish cinema, marking a crucial launch pad in the careers of many outstanding filmmakers.

The Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival is one of the most important film festivals in Turkey, which is set to take place on October 3-10.

ZZ/5032475