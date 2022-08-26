  1. Culture
Aug 26, 2022, 7:00 PM

'Falling up' to vie at Tirana International Film Festival

'Falling up' to vie at Tirana International Film Festival

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'Falling up' will take part in the competition section of the Tirana International Film Festival of Albania.

Jointly produced by Maryam Bakhtiari and the Iranian Youth Cinema Society, the Iranian short film 'Falling up' will be screened at the Tirana International Film Festival of Albania.

Tirana International Film Festival is the first international film festival and the only of its kind in Albania. 

Since its inception, TIFF receives over 40,000 short and feature films from over 120 countries around the world. Out of all these applications more than 200 films can be chosen each year for the competition and the special program.

Tirana International Film Festival is scheduled to be held on September 24-30 in Tirana, Albania.

RHM/5573319

News Code 190679
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190679/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News