10 people killed in Israel’s army attack against refugee camp

Al Jazeera television reported the Israeli army delivered a strike against a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone located in the south of the Palestinian enclave, with ten people killed and several others wounded.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 45,553 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 108,379 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

Israel's genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

SD/