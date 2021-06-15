Talker to vie at Spanish Cinema Jove Intl. Film Fest

Cinema Jove International Film Festival will be held in Valencia from June 18 to 26, 2021.

The Iranian short film Talker directed by Mehrshad Ranjbar and produced by Mojgan Raygan and Reza Fateh Elahipour will compete in the 36th edition of this Spanish cinematic event.

Cinema Jove is now among the top most important international film festivals held in Spain.

The 12-minute short film, tells the story of an old woman who has kept her sick husband for many years, until one day this habit ends.

The cast list of the short film includes Maryam Nourafkan and Abbas Jalallou.

‘Talker’ has previously won the best film award at the 2020 edition of the Tirana International Film Festival in Albania.

