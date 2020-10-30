Armed Forces ready to respond to any adventurism on borders

Speaking in a graduation ceremony of incoming students of Shahid Sattari Air Force University on Friday, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh first congratulated the arrival of Unity Week and added, “Today, under the auspices of wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution and his sublime recommendations and guidelines, the Armed Forces of the country are ready to defend the territorial integrity of the Islamic Iran with their unity and amity.”

While emphasizing the readiness of Armed Forces of the country to confront any threat, Nasirzadeh stated, “The Armed Forces of the country are ready to give a decisive and crushing response to any adventurism of enemies in all borders of the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the need to identify new and future threats and added, “Providing security and deterrence is achieved by doing the right thing, innovating and gaining technical knowhow and knowledge.”

In the end of the ceremony, top professors, commanders and students of Shahid Sattari Air Force University were honored.

