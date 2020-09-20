Diplomacy, resistance, two power wings of Islamic Iran

Speaking in his visit to the Museum of Sacred Defense on Sunday on the occasion of 40th anniversary of Iraq's imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988, Saeed Khatibzadeh endeared the name and memory of all combatants in the eight years of the Sacred Defense.

On the sidelines of his visit to the Museum, he reiterated, “The fact is that the men of diplomacy and resistance are the two wings of power of the Islamic Republic of Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and whenever these two wings acted in coordination with each other, they have brought about great victories and achievements to the Iranian nation.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh pointed to the efforts of the country’s diplomatic system to preserve and safeguard the sublime values of the Revolution and Sacred Defense within the framework of the diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “There are significant veterans among the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who played a leading role in the arena of resistance and diplomacy.”

MA/5028703