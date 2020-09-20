Sacred Defense proves Iran can overcome all difficulties

In a statement released on Sunday, said the Sacred Defense demonstrated that the country in the “Second Phase of the Revolution” can overcome difficulties against the enemy safely by relying upon the faithful and revolutionary youth.

The full text of the statement is read as follows,

Iraqi imposed war against Iran (1980-1988) began with a conspiracy orchestrated by Western powers and deception of the Ba'athist regime in Iraq. Although the imposed war caused a lot of damage to our country, eight years of the Sacred Defense, which was the most successful experience of the First Phase of the Islamic Revolution, provided valuable experiences for the advancement and progress of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

The most important experience, gained from the Sacred Defense, proved the and animosity of the Western powers with the Islamic Revolution of Iran is an enmity that continues after four decades since the Sacred Defense and even at the cost of discrediting the world system. At the same time, the Sacred Defense proved that in the Second Phase of the Islamic Revolution, the country can overcome challenges and problems facing ahead safely by relying on the faithful and revolutionary youth as well as resistance against the enemy.

Today, enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by the United States, are forming a coalition to prevent the continuation of progress of Islamic Iran in various fields. Undoubtedly, it can be said that the defense and military situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is at the highest level.

Today's defense capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran stems from the precious experiences gained during Sacred defense and guidance of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) as well as the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Reviewing the memories and events of the Eight Years of the Sacred Defense, as a great treasure for our young generation who did not understand the war, is tantamount to a great university that can strengthen them to continue development and progress in the Second Phase of the Islamic Revolution.

While congratulating the advent of the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense, Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran announces that it is ready to defend the independence, territorial integrity and the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the great nation of Islamic Iran under the direct order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in line with safeguarding the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution in cooperation with the Armed Forces.

