Islamic Revolution disrupted world’s bipolar system

Speaking on the occasion of glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in a meeting with veterans of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense on Sunday, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh stated that Islamic Revolution introduced a transcendent school of thought and approach to the world and overshadowed the structure of bipolar system.

Islamic Revolution raised Iran as an emerging power in the international level, he added.

Today, many developments in the region and uprising of Muslim and freedom-seeking nations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain and Yemen are affected by the sacred Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier general Nasirzadeh emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Air Force Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran pointed to the key role of air force in the victory of the Islamic Revolution and added, “Personnel of Air Force were the creators of a very great epic and incurred the heaviest blow to the imperial system which hastened the victory of Islamic Revolution.”

Benefited from a strong and powerful historical background that it has shown over the past 42 years, the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to carry out its mission with full authority, Brigadier general Nasirzadeh added.

MA/5135744