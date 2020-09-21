US claim to trigger ‘Snapback’, void from legal viewpoints: Iran mission to UN

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations emphasized that US claim to trigger snapback mechanism and returning Iran sanctions lifted under UNSCR 2231 has no legal effect and is considered ‘null and void’.

Health Ministry confirms 3,097 new COVID-19 infections

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 3,097 COVID-19 infections and 183 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Sunday. Accordingly, the total number of infections in Iran to has reached 422,140 with the deaths amounting to 24,301 so far.

US' max. pressure on Iran turned into its own max. isolation: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the maximum US pressure against the Iranian nation in the political and legal fields has not only failed but also turned into the maximum isolation of the United States.

Shamkhani mocks US consecutive defeats against Iran

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) mocked US consecutive defeats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, referring to the downing of US drone by IRGC forces in the Persian Gulf.

US lost in its own web of deceit: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the world said no to the US efforts to reinstate Security Council sanctions, adding taht Washington’s government is lost in its own web of deceit.

US policies against JCPOA completely failed

Iran’s Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad said that the US is facing unprecedented isolation and its policies against the JCPOA have completely failed. Referring to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claims regarding the Snapback Mechanism and the return of UN sanctions on Iran, Baeidinejad wrote, “Thirty days after the initial US request for the return of six UN sanction resolutions against Iran, the Security Council, without any action, declared its opposition to the US and filed that request. The US is facing unprecedented isolation and its policies against the JCPOA have completely failed."

