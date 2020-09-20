US claim to trigger snapback mechanism null and void

In a tweet on Sunday, the Permanent Mission of China in Vienna wrote, “It's time to end this self-orchestrated farce. UNSC sanctions against Iran continue to be LIFTED. The position of all remaining JCPOA parties is clear: the US is no longer a JCPOA participant, its claim of triggering "snapback" is null&void. We are committed to preserve the deal.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed Saturday evening that the US has reimposed UN sanctions against Iran.

The foreign ministers of three European countries, known as E3 reaffirmed their full commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 2231 in a joint statement in response to US claims of returning the UN sanctions on Iran.

FA/FNA 13990630000816