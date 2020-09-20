US lost in its own web of deceit: Zarif

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Zarif wrote, “The issue with mythomaniacs— who just can't help themselves in their pathological lying—is that they actually get lost in their own web of deceit.”

“The world says NO Security Council sanctions were restored. But Mr. "We lied, We cheated, We stole" threatens to punish a world that refuses to live in his parallel universe. @realDonaldTrump should change tack before @SecPompeo further turns #MAGA into a global laughing stock,” he added.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major powers - the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the US - the UN conventional arms embargo is set to expire on October 18.

The US, which abandoned that deal in May 2018, claimed it has triggered a "snap back," or resumption, of all UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, which would take effect at 8 pm on Saturday night (00:00 GMT on Sunday).

This is while the other parties to the nuclear deal and most of the UN Security Council have said the US has no right to reimpose the UN sanctions and that the move has no legal effect.

