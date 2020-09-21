  1. Politics
Sep 21, 2020, 10:00 PM

Those who start a war don’t end it: Zarif

Those who start a war don’t end it: Zarif

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran stood tall during Iran-Iraq war by relying on its own capabilities.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “We commemorate our fallen heroes—40 yrs after Saddam’s invasion & start of 8 yr Iran-Iraq war. We stood tall, with the world supporting the aggressor—even w/ chemical weapons.

Let's remember:

-We can only rely on ourselves;

-Those who start a war don’t end it;

-War has no winner.”

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the war Imposed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein against Iran. In late September 1980, the regime of slain Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched a war against Iran, which lasted till 1988.

FA/ 5029524

News Code 163807

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News