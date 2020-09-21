Those who start a war don’t end it: Zarif

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “We commemorate our fallen heroes—40 yrs after Saddam’s invasion & start of 8 yr Iran-Iraq war. We stood tall, with the world supporting the aggressor—even w/ chemical weapons.

Let's remember:

-We can only rely on ourselves;

-Those who start a war don’t end it;

-War has no winner.”

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the war Imposed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein against Iran. In late September 1980, the regime of slain Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched a war against Iran, which lasted till 1988.

FA/ 5029524