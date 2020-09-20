Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 20

Arman-e Melli:

Biden’s return to JCPOA not unconditional: analyst

Aftab:

Iran to purchase 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Indian company

Ebtekar:

Strong warning of IRGC commander to US

Etemad:

European troika parts way with America; E3 says UNSC sanctions against Iran will not return

Ettela’at:

France: US new claim against Hezbollah is a lie

IRGC Cmdr.: End of America is an undeniable reality

Iran’s talks to Indian company for buying 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine

E3 says committed to continue implementation of UNSCR 2231

Iran:

UK, France, Germany announce their opposition to activation of snapback mechanism

Iran issues diplomatic, military warning against Trump

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Europe: Sanctions will not return

Kayhan:

This warning is serious, we will target all those behind Gen. Soleimani assassination: IRGC cmdr.

Europe should fulfill its JCPOA commitments instead of issuing letters

MAH