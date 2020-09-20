Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 20

Arman-e Melli:
Biden’s return to JCPOA not unconditional: analyst
Aftab:
Iran to purchase 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Indian company
Ebtekar:
Strong warning of IRGC commander to US
Etemad:
European troika parts way with America; E3 says UNSC sanctions against Iran will not return
Ettela’at:
France: US new claim against Hezbollah is a lie
IRGC Cmdr.: End of America is an undeniable reality
Iran’s talks to Indian company for buying 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
E3 says committed to continue implementation of UNSCR 2231
Iran:
UK, France, Germany announce their opposition to activation of snapback mechanism
Iran issues diplomatic, military warning against Trump
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Europe: Sanctions will not return
Kayhan:
This warning is serious, we will target all those behind Gen. Soleimani assassination: IRGC cmdr.
Europe should fulfill its JCPOA commitments instead of issuing letters
