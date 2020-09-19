Indian co. vows to sell 20mn Covid-19 vaccine doses to Iran

Making the remarks addressing the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, Namaki informed that an Indian company, which has pre-sold 100 million doses of the vaccine to the United States, has been allowed to sell 20 percent of its product to other countries.

"According to what this Indian company has promised us, we are going to get the vaccine at a cheaper and more reasonable price," the minister added.

Namaki also informed of the ongoing studies of the Iranian research and study centers to produce the coronavirus vaccine.

On August 30, President Hassan Rouhani called for taking the required measures for purchasing and testing foreign anti-coronavirus vaccines in the country.

Referring to the reports about the availability of the vaccine in some countries, the Iranian President ordered that the necessary measures should be taken to purchase the vaccines and to carry out the usual experimental and diagnostic steps in order to start using it in Iran as soon as possible.

On August 12, Namaki said that a number of Iranian made COVID-19 vaccines have entered the clinical trial.

On July 9, the Chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences said that the initial laboratory phase of the coronavirus vaccine was performed and its human test and injection will be performed within the next 2 months from the time.

