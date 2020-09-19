Sacred Defense’s experience to be used against Zionist Regime

In a statement on the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense Week, Iran’s Armed forces said that experience gained in the Sacred Defense will be used to strengthen Iran’s defense capabilities and destroy the Zionist Regime.

The statement reads as follow:

In September 1980, about a year and a half after the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the global arrogance and Ba'athist regime waged a war against Iran.

The Enemies sought to overthrow the Islamic Republic through military, security, economic and political pressures, however, due to the sacrifices made by the Iranian soldiers and martyrs, the enemies could not take any part of the country.

The spirit of Resistance has always assisted the Islamic Republic to overcome challenges and difficulties especially in the case of sanctions and foreign threats.

Therefore, the Sacred Defense week is a precious opportunity to introduce the achievements of this great historical event and the reasons and consequences of the Imposed War.

The enemies have not succeeded in their military actions against the Islamic Republic and are furious about Iran’s progress in various fields including, nuclear technologies, nanotechnology, space and launching satellites, and advanced military equipment.

The statement also added that the US government has violated international regulations and seeks to spread despair among Iranians through economic, media, and cultural warfare, as well as widespread psychological operations.

