Rouhani urges people to continue observing health protocols

“Even if we procure the vaccine, the situation remains the same for a long time and all people must observe the health protocols and social distancing until the situation improves,” Rouhani said during a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the coronavirus in Tehran on Saturday.

“As we are approaching the cold seasons that are accompanied by other diseases such as flu, we must know that we will have this situation for a long time,” he added.

Noting that the coronavirus period has changed the nature of the government’s investments, Rouhani called for directing the attention toward the health sector, knowledge-based firms and digital economics to make the best out of the situation and help soothe the people’s economic woes.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, 416,198 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus in Iran, of whom 23,952 have lost their lives.

