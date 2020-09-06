Returning of Iranian elite to country doubles amid COVID-19

"During the coronavirus pandemic, not only the number of Iranian elites who left the country did not increase, but also the return of Iranian elites to their homeland has witnessed a jump to some extent," Sorena Sattari added.

According to him, most of the elites who have already returned the country are working in knowledge-based firms and some of them will be employed as faculty members in Iranian universities.

The official stated that 500 Iranian elites are expected to return the country from the top 200 universities in the world in the current year.

Referring to the significant achievements of the Iranian researchers in the medical sector, especially in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, he said all anti-coronavirus medications and related equipment such as masks, CT scans, digital thermometers, and ventilators are being produced domestically.

Sattari added that currently, six companies have been approved to produce COVID-19 test kits and three knowledge-based firms had made significant achievements in this regard.

RHM/FNA13990616000055