Global COVID-19 infections top 29.4 million

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 29,445,688 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 932,744 and recoveries amounting to 21,279,833.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world as 6,749,289 people have been infected there, including 199,000 fatalities and 4,027,826 recoveries.

India has registered 4,930,236 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 80,808 people have died.

There are now more than 4,349,544 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil and 132,117 people have died.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 1,068,320, with a total death toll of 18,635.

It is followed by Peru (733,860), Colombia (721,892), Mexico (671,716), South Africa (650,749), Spain (593,730), Argentina (565,446) and Chile (436,433) in terms of infection.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 404,648 positive cases and death toll of 23,313.

