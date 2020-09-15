Iran update: COVID-19 claims 140 lives in 24 hours

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, the total death toll of the disease has hit 23,453 in the country as of Tuesday noon.

She also said that 2,705 new infections have been confirmed since Monday which puts the total number of confirmed cases at 407,353.

Lari added that 349,984 COVID-19 patients have gained recovery while 3,811 others are in critical condition.

She also put the total number of tests taken across the country to detect the disease at 3,613,891.

Most of the provinces of the country are either ‘red’ or ‘alarming’ state regarding the spread of the pandemic, according to the spokesperson.

