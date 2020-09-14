WHO reports highest ever single-day COVID-19 infections

The previous daily high was set on September 6, when 306,857 cases were reported, according to CNN.

Currently, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 28.9 million, while the global death toll is over 922,700. The most affected countries are the US (6.51 million infected, over 194,000 deceased), India (4.75 million infected, over 78,500 deceased), and Brazil (4.33 million cases, and over 131,000 dead).

At the same time, new outbreaks have resulted in spikes of new COVID-19 cases around the world, including in France, Spain, the UK, and Latin American countries.

MAH/PR