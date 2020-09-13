Briefing on Iran's daily developments

IRGC eliminates base of anti-Revolutionary groups in NW

IRGC’s Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base announced that it has targeted a base of anti-Revolutionary groups situated in the Iraqi Kurdistan region in response to the groups’ hostile moves against Iran.

Adviser warns UAE, Bahrain not rely on US rotten lifeline

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs warned the rulers of UAE and Bahrain not to pave the way for the Zionists' plots in West Asia and not to rely on the US rotten lifeline in this regard. Reacting to the Bahrain-Israeli agreement, Hossein Amir Abdollahian wrote on his twitter account, " Bahraini regime's compromise with Israel is a great betrayal to the Islamic cause and Palestinians. The imprudent leaders in the UAE and Bahrain must not pave the way for the Zionist schemes", he said and also added, "They should learn lessons from history. Tomorrow is late! the US lifeline has worn out for years."

Iran, Russia hold 1st joint tourism committee meeting

The first joint tourism committee meeting between Iran and Russia was held on Saturday through video conference.

IRGC condemns Bahrain-Israeli tie normalization

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps strongly condemned the normalization of relations between Bahrain and the Zionist Regime.

Iran, Belarus stress finalizing prisoners transfer agreement

The Iranian ambassador to Minsk and the consular director-general of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stressed the need to finalize an agreement on the transfer of convicts between the two countries.

Bahrain sacrifices Palestinian cause for US election: MFA

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Bahrain-Israeli tie normalization, calling it a shameful and humiliating act by the Bahrain government.

White House knows nothing about humanity: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned the inhumane measures of the White House which has blocked Iran’s efforts to access medicine amid the pandemic.

Iran welcomes start of inter-Afghan talks in Doha

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Sat. announced that Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes start of inter-Afghan talks between Afghanistan government, political groups and the Taliban in Qatari capital Doha.

Covid-19 claims 116 lives in past 24 hours in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesperson announced on Sunday that in the past 24 hours the lethal coronavirus has claimed 116 lives in Iran. Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Saturday that 2,139 new cases of infections with the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed. She added that with the new confirmed cases, the total number of infections has hit 399,940 in the country.

Iran, China stress police coop.

Iran's head of International Affairs of Police and Director General of Interpol Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad met and held talks with Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua.

MR