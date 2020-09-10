Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Rouhani felicitates Tajikistan on Independence Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to the President of Tajikistan to offer him and the people of the country congratulations on the 29th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

BFI London FilmFest. to host 4 Iranian titles

Four Iranian titles, namely 'Shatranj-e baad', '180 Degree Rule', 'Witness', and 'Asho' will take part at the 64th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in the UK.

Ayatollah Amoli calls for preventing insult to any religion

Iranian Shia Marja, Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli, has issued a message in reaction to Charlie Hebdo’s insulting cartoons, urging the officials of the Western countries to prevent further insult to any religion.

Army to launch major military exercise in S Iran

Dubbed as ‘Zolfaghar 99’, the military exercise will kick off on Thursday near the southern coasts of the country, said Deputy Coordinator of Iran's Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

Speaking in a presser on Wednesday, Sayyari said that the main stages of the drill will be held with units of Navy, Air Defense, Air Force, and Ground Force in an area of 2 million square kilometers near east of Hormuz Strait, Makran coasts, Sea of Oman, and north of Indian Ocean.

Path which US pursues nothing but dead-end: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the path that the United States is pursuing is surely a dead-end and Washington has no other choice but to return from this path.

“The miscalculation of America since 2018 has been based on the presumption that it can force Iranian nation into its knees by imposing economic pressure … the Iranian people resisted against all pressures; US will not achieve its aim, although it is creating difficulty for our people. US has distorted its own image in the UN Security Council, in the international community, and even in its own country,” said Rouhani while speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday.

Iran’s non-oil exports growth hit 43% in 7 yrs.

In spite of US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the country’s export volume of non-oil commodities registered a 43 percent hike over the past seven years.

Iran building largest ion therapy hospital in West Asia

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that the largest ion therapy hospital in West Asia is under construction.

"We are currently building the National Ion Therapy Center in Alborz Province," said Salehi, adding, "It is the largest hospital in West Asia (Middle East), the sixth of its kind in the world."

Iranian President congratulates National day of North Korea

In a message on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani felicitated the Supreme Leader of North Korea on the country's National Day.

Zarif planning to make trip to Europe next week

Some diplomatic reports inform that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is planning to make a visit to Europe.

According to NHK, the trip is likely aimed at negotiating with Europeans about United States' efforts to restore UN sanctions on Tehran.

Iranian Gen. warns enemies not to test power of IRGC, Army

A senior commander at the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps warned enemies to refrain from testing the strength of the will and power of the Army and IRGC.

"During the Imposed War, we have got familiar with the components of power and the ways how to use them, so we hope that the enemies would refrain from testing the will and power of Army and IRGC," said Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.

Zarif reacts to Macron's remarks on freedom of expression

In reaction to the remarks of French President who called blasphemy a part of freedom of expression, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called these remarks disgusting. In a tweet on Wednesday, Zarif wrote, "Freedom of Expression? Or Institutionalized Hypocrisy? Instigate violence and hatred against 1.8 Billion Muslims by stereotypical defamation and desecration of their Holy Book and Prophet."

"Touch party line about events in recent history—repugnant as they are," he added. "Enough already."

Iran registers 2,313 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 393,425 with the death toll standing at 22,669.

Iran condemns terrorist attack on convoy of Afghanistan's VP

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson condemned the terrorist attack on the convey of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh.

Saeed Khatibzadeh called the assassination a move by the enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan, given the forthcoming start of inter-Afghan talks.

Iran, Nicaragua emphasize expansion of cultural relations

Director of the National Museum of Iran met and held talks with the Ambassador of Nicaragua to Tehran, conferring on the expansion of cultural relations.

Islamic Ummah not to neglect US-Zionist plots in W Asia

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps condemned the blasphemous move taken by French’s Charlie Hebdo’s Magazine in insulting Holy Prophet, saying that Islamic Ummah will not neglect US-Zionist plot in West Asia.

IRGC called it a US-Zionist plan to deviate and divert the world’s attention from active conspiracies orchestrated in the West Asian region.

