Covid-19 claims 116 lives in past 24 hours in Iran

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Saturday that 2,139 new cases of infections with the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed.

She added that with the new confirmed cases, the total number of infections has hit 399,940 in the country.

She also added that 116 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 23,029.

Lari noted that 3,768 patients are also in critical condition and the number of patients beating the disease has now reached 344,516.

The spokesman noted that 3,532,873 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

The number of infections with the novel coronavirus has surpassed 28.6 worldwide with the deaths toll at 920,316 and recoveries over 20.6 million, according to Worldometer figures.

