Shamkhani to Trump: Hands stained with Iranians' blood to end in cemetery

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani in tweet addressing US Trump said those who have bloods of the Iranian children on their hands will end in cemetery, as did Saddam.

Pompeo seeking to restore Trump’s destroyed credibility

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Pompeo is seeking to restore Trump regime's destroyed credibility due to its failure in maximum pressure policy against Tehran.

Russia says US 'fully isolated' on international scene

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Wednesday said the US is "practically fully isolated" on the international scene.

Russia to support Iran's permanent membership in SCO

In his meeting with Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Special Representative of the President of Russia on SCO Affairs Bakhtiyar Khakimov announced Moscow's support for Iran's permanent membership in this organization.

US impudently calls on world to violate intl. law: envoy

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow said that the US continues to call on the world to violate international law impudently despite the international community's negative response to its illegal actions in resuming Iran sanctions.

'Congratulations in advance on Iranians' victory against US'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday congratulated the Iranian nation in advance on next week's victory against the United States.

"Saturday and Sunday next week is the day of the victory of the Iranian nation and the disgraceful defeat of the United States in activation of the snapback mechanism," he said in a Cabinet meeting, "I congratulate the Iranian nation ahead of next week's victory."

US think tank under pressure due to hosting FM Zarif

US administration claimed that the Council on Foreign Relations has violated US law due to planning to host Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif next Tuesday.

The US think tank is under pressure from the Trump administration and its allies in Congress for hosting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an upcoming virtual event next Tuesday, Free Beacon reported.

E3 claims it has facilitated trade with Iran

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom claimed that they have gone beyond their own commitments to facilitate legitimate trade with Iran.

Germany, Britain, and France issued a joint statement on the recent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on verification and monitoring Iran’s nuclear program on Wednesday.

The three European countries reiterated their continued commitment to the preservation and full implementation of the nuclear agreement and claimed, “The E3 has worked hard to preserve the agreement. We have gone beyond our own commitments to facilitate legitimate trade with Iran, including by introducing the INSTEX mechanism.”

E3 further accused Iran of violating JCPOA commitments that undermine the non-proliferation benefits of the agreement and claimed, “Some of these measures have irreversible consequences. This is why the E3, on 14 January, initiated the JCPOA’s Dispute Resolution Mechanism. We did so in good faith and in hope of finding a diplomatic way forward while preserving the agreement.”

Zionist enemy to pay for aggression: al-Qassam Brigades

Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Movement, has issued a statement on Wednesday in reaction to the aggressions of the Israeli regime against the Gaza strip.

“Commanders of Resistance have adopted their decision and the Zionist enemy will pay a heavy price for any aggression against the Palestinian nation or resistance in Gaza,” reads the statement according to Palestine Today.

