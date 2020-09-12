Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Normalization of ties with Israel, test of sensitivity of IW

Spokesman for the Presiding Board of Assembly of Experts said that normalization of ties with the occupying regime of Israel is a test of sensitivity of the Islamic world (IW).

Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami added, “If normalization is met with a decisive and revolutionary reaction from the Islamic world, those countries which want to normalize ties with Israel will certainly retreat.”

Pompeo should look in mirror: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should look in mirror, adding that hypocrisy is ugly but it’s never too late to change the track.

Referring to the inhumane actions of the US government, Saeed Khatibzadeh in a Friday tweet wrote, “History 101 for the US regime: search for keywords '#BlackLivesMatter, armed vigilantes, mistreatment of migrants, waterboarding, electric shock, Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo, agent orange."

Iran’s Army Air Defense intercepts one US plane, two drones

During the Zolfaghar-99 military exercise on Fri., one US plane and two drones, that had violated the law and entered Iranian Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) illegally, were intercepted by homemade Karrar drone.

FM Zarif thanks St. Vincent FM for rejecting US illegal move

Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his thanks to Louis Hilton Straker Foreign Minister of Saint Vincent over rejecting illegal US provocations regarding the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Preserving territorial integrity, main mission of Iran’s Army

Deputy Coordinator of Iran’s Army Ground Forces said that safeguarding territorial integrity and preserving security of borders are the main mission of Army Ground Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi made the remarks on Fri. and added, “All combat units of Iran’s Army Ground Force are in full readiness to preserve the territorial integrity of the country with all utmost power.”

Iran reacts to Human Rights Council’s report on Yemen crisis

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman reacted to a report by United Nations Human Rights Council on situation in Yemen, saying that Iran’s name along with providers of weapons for Saudi Coalition is an absolutely incorrect act.

Zarif to Trump: War is bad in any form

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to the hypocrisy of US President Donald Trump about criticizing the war, stressing that the war is bad in any form.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message on Thursday blasted US President Donald Trump's hypocrisy in criticizing the war and simultaneously selling weapons to certain countries in the region, saying that the war is bad in any form.

Surface-to-surface missile fired from Ghadir-class submarine

In continuation of holding large-scale joint Zolfaghar-99 army military exercise in eastern water of Hormoz Strait, a Ghadir-class submarine successfully fired a surface-to-surface cruise missile against a floating target.

Iran, Armenia review bilateral ties, developments in W. Asia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Fri. and discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual concerns.

Homegrown “Simorgh” drone hits its targets using “Sadid” bomb

In the course of Zolfaghar-99 military exercise in eastern waters of Strait of Hormuz, domestically-manufactured “Simorgh” drone attacked its target in distant waters using smart and vertical pinpointing bombs ‘Sadid’.

Iran COVID-19 update: 115 deaths, 2,313 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 397,801 with the death toll standing at 22,913.

FM dismisses Microsoft allegations on influencing US election

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman dismissed baseless allegations raised by Microsoft Company concerning effort of hackers pertinent to Russia, China and Iran for influencing 2020 US Presidential Election.

Homegrown Kaman-12 drone carries out mission successfully

The domestically-manufactured Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UAV) named “Kaman-12” of Army Air Force successfully carried out its predetermined mission by flying over area of Zolfaghar-99 Joint Military Exercise.

Spox dismisses reports on Canada’s complaint lodged on Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman dismissed media reports regarding Canada's complaint lodged against Iran over the Ukrainian plane incident.

Saeed Khatibzadeh on Thu. in reaction to some media reports, that Canada has lodged a complaint against Iran and has submitted it to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the Ukrainian plane mishap, added, “We were informed of the issue on the media. It is obvious that Iranian Foreign Ministry has not and will not receive such a complaint.”

“Ghader” missile fired successfully in Zolfaghar-99 war game

Coast-to-sea cruise missile dubbed “Ghader” was successfully fired in Iran’s Army military exercise “Zolfaghar-99”, in which, targeted units of hypothetical enemies were destroyed.

Europeans should reject US economic terrorism: FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Europeans should turn down the US economic terrorism imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his twitter account on Thu., Zarif wrote, “Europeans should reject US economic terrorism just as they've rejected its vandalism in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).”

