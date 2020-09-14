Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 14

Kayhan
MP says tax exemption serves interests of foreign goods imports
Bahraini regime: Normalization of ties with Israeli regime aimed at helping Palestinians
Yellow vests set Paris ablaze
Senior advisor deplores Bahraini-Israeli ties
Khorasan
Heads of three branches of power discuss economic developments
Zarif’s trip to Europe postponed
Pressures on Oman for normalizing ties with Tel Aviv
Iran
Rouhani discusses economic developments with Judiciary chief, Parl. speaker
Etela’at
Saudi-coalition committing crimes against humanity in Yemen: UN
Rouhani hails academia for observing health protocols
US isolated in political challenge with Iran: AEOI chief
MR
