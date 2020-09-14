Briefing on Iran's daily developments

MP urges Arab states not to follow Zionists’ lead

An Iranian lawmaker advised the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region not to pursue the interests of the Zionist regime.

“We suggest the small countries of the region not fall prey to the whims of the Zionist regime and, instead, strengthen their relations with the big and influential regional states,” Abbas Moghtadaei, deputy chairman of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission told Mehr News on Sunday.

Zamani wins Marcello Mastroianni Award at Venice FilmFest.

Rouhollah Zamani has won Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice International Film Festival for his role in 'The Sun' by Majid Majidi.

'The Sun' is a 2020 Iranian drama film directed by Majid Majidi. It was selected to be shown in the main competition section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival. At Venice, the film won the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

Close to 1 ton of drugs busted in Mirjaveh borders

The police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province have confiscated 936 kilograms of illicit drugs in the southeastern borders.

Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Second Brigadier General Mohammad Mollashahi said on Sunday that the guards gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band at Mirjaveh border regions and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the narcotics from the southeastern regions to the central and northern parts of the country.

Late Imam Khomeini's daughter warns against normalization tie

The daughter of late's Imam Khomeini (RA) on Sunday warned Islamic states against normalization of ties with the Zionist regime.

Zahra Mostafavi, Daughter of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and Secretary General of Iran-based Society for Defending Palestine Nation (SDPN) in a letter to some heads of Islamic countries, warned against the efforts of some countries to normalize relations with the Zionist regime and said that the Islamic States should be cautioned for their nations’ anger.

Bahrain responsible for any Israeli regime's measures in PG

National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, in a statement on Sunday, reacted to the normalization of ties between the Zionist and Bahrain's Al-Khalifah regimes.

Alliance with the occupying and aggressor Zionist regime is not only ineffective in the survival of the shaky monarchical, dictatorial and unpopular regimes, but also accelerates their decline, it noted.

UAE, Bahrain revealed their real face: Leader's adviser

Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati slammed the Bahraini agreement to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

“The disgraceful act of Al Khalifa and its insistence on implementing the Deal of the Century and betraying the Palestinian cause displays the recklessness of the rulers of Bahrain and also the UAE that they built a house on the water by pinning hope on empty promises the Great Satan, US, who has shed the blood of thousands of innocent Muslims, both Arabs, and non-Arabs,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

'The Wasteland' wins at Venice Intl. Film Festival in Italy

Iranian film, 'The Wasteland' directed by Ahmad Bahrami has won the FIPRESCI award at the 77th edition of Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

'The Wasteland' grabbed the FIPRESCI award handed out by the Independent Federation of Film Critics on sideline of the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Iran’s steel exports exceed 1.7mn tons in five months

Statistics showed large steelmakers in the country exported 1,786,611 tons of steel in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to August 22).

Accordingly, more than 28 percent of the said figure was produced in the Iranian month of Mordad in the current year (from July 21 to August 22).

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 23,157 in Iran: official

Some 128 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 346,242 people out of a total of 402,029 infected with the coronavirus have recovered, according to Health Ministry.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that 2,089 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 402,029.

Rouhani hails nation’s resistance against challenges

President Hassan Rouhani hailed the Iranian nation’s resistance against the current challenges, stressing the need to continue the health protocols amid pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony to begin the new Iranian University Year via videoconference on Sunday, Rouhani stressed that through careful observance of health protocols the new wave of COVID-19 will be prevented.

Iran-China-Russia joint exercise to influence World' equation

Referring to an upcoming Iran, China, China, and Russia joint exercise, Iran’s Navy Commander said that this 3 world powers' joint effort conveys the message that they are capable to influence the equations of the World.

Iran has largest artificial intelligence companies in region

Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that Iran has the largest knowledge-based companies in the field of artificial intelligence in the region.

'Saba' to take part at two intl. film festivals in Poland, UK

Iranian short film 'Saba' directed by Mohammad Reza Khavari will be screened in two international film festivals in the UK and Poland.

Tehran, Bishkek discuss expansion of economic ties

The ambassadors of Iran and Kyrgyzstan to Russia met in Moscow on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties between Tehran and Bishkek.

Iran’s Kazem Jalali and Kyrgyzstan’s Alikbek Dzhekshenkulovich Dzhekshenkulov conferred on a host of issues and explored the avenues for boosting economic cooperation between the two countries.

Resistance Intl. Film Festival announces entry names

Iran’s 16th Resistance International Film Festival has announced the names of the films in the event’s festivals sections.

Iran freestyle league to kick off Oct. 1

Iran’s freestyle wrestling league will start on October 1 with Tehran as the host of the first round. In a meeting held at the Iran Wrestling Federation headquarters on Sunday with representatives of clubs in attendance, the date of the start of the competition was determined.

Mehran border terminal operational on all weekdays: official

The trade activities at Mehran border terminal, in the western Iranian borders with Iraq, have increased from four days to all weekdays.

According to Director-General of Ilam Customs Administration Ruhollah Gholami, following negotiations between Iranian and Iraqi officials, the business days at Mehran border terminal have increased from four days a week to all weekdays.

1,044 centrifuges enriching uranium in Fordow: AEOI chief

Chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday said that 1,044 centrifuges are enriching uranium in Fordow Nuclear Facility.

In his reaction to the remarks of some lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament on non-implementation of 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments in Fordow Nuclear Enrichment Site, Ali Akbar Salehi reiterated, “The policies of the fourth step of reducing JCPOA commitments by the Islamic Republic of Iran has been fully implemented. Accordingly, AEOI activated an enrichment wing in the Fordow nuclear facility.”

Authority of air defense shown to enemies in military drill

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that the enemies of the Islamic Republic realized Iran’s air defense power in the Zolfaghar-99 military exercise.

Cooperation of three branches can help solve problem: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that cooperation and collaboration of Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches can help accelerate solving economic problems of the country.

Iran delivers 2nd anti-coronavirus cargo to Kyrgyzstan

The second cargo of Iranian humanitarian and medical aid to combat Covid-19 was delivered to the Kyrgyz authorities by the Iranian embassy on Saturday. The cargo included medical equipment including ventilators, thermometers and pulse oximeters, PCR tests and kits for EIA tests.

ZZ/