  1. World
  2. North America
Sep 10, 2020, 11:30 AM

Global COVID-19 deaths pass 908,000

Global COVID-19 deaths pass 908,000

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Globally, more than 908,000 have died from coronavirus, while the number of confirmed infections has surpassed 28 million and more than 20.1 million people have recovered.

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 28,026,967 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching

908,002 and recoveries amounting to 20,104,939.

Some 195,239 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 6,549,475 cases have been confirmed.

India comes in second place with 4,465,863 infections and 75,091 deaths.

Brazil has registered 4,199,332 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 128,653 people have died.

There are now more than 1,041,007 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 18,135 people have died.

Peru (702,776), Colombia (686,856), Mexico (647,507), South Africa (642,431), Spain (543,379) Argentina (512,293), and Chile (427,027) are the next countries with the highest number of infections. 

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 393,425 positive cases and death toll of 22,669.

ZZ/

News Code 163340

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News