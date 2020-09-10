Global COVID-19 deaths pass 908,000

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 28,026,967 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching

908,002 and recoveries amounting to 20,104,939.

Some 195,239 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 6,549,475 cases have been confirmed.

India comes in second place with 4,465,863 infections and 75,091 deaths.

Brazil has registered 4,199,332 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 128,653 people have died.

There are now more than 1,041,007 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 18,135 people have died.

Peru (702,776), Colombia (686,856), Mexico (647,507), South Africa (642,431), Spain (543,379) Argentina (512,293), and Chile (427,027) are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 393,425 positive cases and death toll of 22,669.

ZZ/