Sep 10, 2020, 8:50 PM

‘Among The Hills’ to go on screen at UK Film Festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Iranian film ‘Among The Hills’ directed by Mohammad Reza Keivanfar will take part at Screen Power Film Festival in the UK.

The film is about the adventures of a teacher named Amir. Amir enters a strange border area. He is supposed to teach in a nomadic school. This school is an old bus with no students which is rented by the Education Office. The bus owner comes to take the bus. Amir enters nomadic life and asks the parents to help him keep the school. He notices the problems of nomadic women and children and faces self-immolation, poor health, ethnic intolerance, and hard living conditions for girls in the region. Due to the difficult circumstances, Amir must decide whether to continue his efforts or return to the city.

The film has also been screened at five other international festivals in the Netherlands, South Korea, China, Canada, Sweden and France.

It has been awarded at the fourth edition of MENA Short Film Festival in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Screen Power Film Festival is an international cinematic showcase that celebrates and rewards powerful films from all around the world.

