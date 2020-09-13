Zamani wins Marcello Mastroianni Award at Venice FilmFest.

'The Sun' is a 2020 Iranian drama film directed by Majid Majidi. It was selected to be shown in the main competition section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival. At Venice, the film won the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

It is about 12-year-old Ali and his three friends who do small jobs and petty crimes to survive and support their families. In a timely turn of events, Ali is entrusted to find a hidden underground treasure. However, in order to gain access to the tunnel where the treasure is buried, Ali and his gang have first to enroll at the near Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

'The Sun' was very well received by critics at last year's Fajr Film Festival and won several awards such as the best screenplay and best film. It is directed by Majid Majidi and co-written by Nima Javidi. Actors such as Ali Nasirian, Javad Ezzati, and Tanaz Tabatabai star in the film.

The 77th Venice International Festival was held from September 2 to 12 in Venice, Italy.

The Marcello Mastroianni Award is one of the awards given out at the Venice International Film Festival. It was established in 1998 in honor of the Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni, who died at the end of 1996. The award was created to recognize an emerging actor or actress.

