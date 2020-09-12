'Careless Crime' wins at 77th Venice Intl. Film Festival

Written by Nasim Ahmadpour and Shahram Mokri, 'Careless Crime' won an award for Best Original Screenplay in the International Film Critics' Week (SIC) during the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

The synopsis of 'Careless Crime' reads, "Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, protestors set fire to movie theatres as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theatre was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theatre showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile. Will past and present meet?"

The Venice Film Festival or Venice International Film Festival is the world's oldest film festival and one of the "Big Five" film festivals, alongside the Cannes Film Festival in France, the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany, the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and the Sundance Film Festival in the United States.

Founded in Venice, Italy in August 1932, the festival is part of the Venice Biennale, one of the world's oldest exhibitions of art, created by the Venice City Council on 19 April 1893. The festival is held in late August or early September on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon. Screenings take place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi. The festival continues to be one of the world's most popular and fastest-growing.

The 77th Venice International Film Festival started on September 2 despite the Coronavirus pandemic and will be finished on September 12.

ZZ/5021432