'Saba' to take part at two intl. film festivals in Poland, UK

Written, produced, and directed by Mohammad Reza Khavari, 'Saba has been accepted into the competition program of Aesthetica Short Film Festival which is slated to be held on 3 - 8 November 2020.

The Aesthetica Short Film Festival (ASFF 2020) is an international film festival which takes place annually in York, England, at the beginning of November. Founded in 2011, it is a celebration of independent film from around the world, and an outlet for supporting and championing filmmaking.

Iranian short film will also take part in the Grand OFF - World Independent Film Awards in Poland. Meanwhile, in the Best Actor section of the festival, Siavash Cheraghipour has been nominated for an award for his role in this film.

Grand OFF - World Independent Film Awards is the most important initiative promoting independent cinema in Poland and one of the most important cultural events related to independent cinema in the world. The mission of Grand OFF is to put independent cinema in the spotlight that both filmsand their makers deserve.

The event will be held on 23-30 November 2020 in Warsaw, Poland.

