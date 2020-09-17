Jury members of “Health Defenders” section announced

Iran’s 16th Resistance International Film Festival announced the names of the jury members of short fiction in “Health Defenders” section.The jury members of this section are comprising Pouran Derakhshandeh, Ensiyeh Shah Hosseini, Monir Qeidi, Giti Khameneh as well as Fariba Kousari.

In a meantime, the films including “Hesar” by Ali Gorgian, “ Yek An Zendegi” by Valiollah Sahebkari, “Last Visit” by Mohammad Mahdi Fekrian, “Marriage at the Time of Coronavirus” by Yousef Sobhani, “Roye Mahe Madar” by Mohammad Eafandiari, “Mask” by Amir Dasargar, “Surprise” by Zeinolabedin Taqi Pour, “Mehr-e Mahdavi” by Kazem Daneshi, “Khiaban Bazi” by Mohammad Alizadeh, “Mourning” by Davoud Moradian, “Pishkesh” by Sajad Ma’arefi, “Shad Bash” Saja’ad Ma’arefi, “Not Today Too” by Marjan Esmaeili, “Lullaby” by Alireza Taqasi, “Zahra’s Little Hand” by Majid Hatefi Ardakani, “Line Breaker” by Amir Masoud Eslah, “Before Ripening Persimmon” by Gholamreza Saqarchian, “Mask” by Dr. Sweta Kumar Dash, “Hope” by Kwaka Bruno, “WHY” by Nuno Barreto, “My Mom” by Rakesh Moirangthem, “Baang” by Junaid Imam Shaikh, “Don't Worry” by Mana Pakseresht, “Gratitude” by Jorge Salgado Ponce, “A Letter to god” by Bahman Zangeneh are competing in this section of the festival.

The festival has initiated the “Health Defenders” category in collaboration with the Health Ministry in honor of the medical workers on the front lines of the campaign against COVID-19.

Films focusing on the endeavor’s health workers have made during the pandemic will be competing in this section.

International Resistance Film Festival will be held on September 21st to 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defense Week covering the sections "Health Defenders" and 21st to 27th November in section’s "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

MNA/