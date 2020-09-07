Albania's Anifestrozafa hosts Iranian animation 'What with'

‘With What?’ is the production of Iran’s Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults which has been produced with computer cut out technique.

The International Film Festival for children and young people - «AniFestROZAFA» has already the status of an International festive activity. It has its own regulations regarding the competition of the films that will be part of this festival.

The event was held in the last days of August 2020 in Albania without the presence of spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

