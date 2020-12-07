Iranian animation ‘Eaten’ wins at Greek fest.

Five short animations from Iran were present at this year’s edition of the festival, and Rezapour’s piece won the Distinction Award at the short animation category of the event.

The 7-minute animated film depicts a mysterious and unknown planet where a rabbit-like creature is eaten by a wolf, but that's not the end of the story. It meets another rabbit-like creature inside the predator’s stomach, which had been eaten by the wolf earlier. Now the two go on living in the new environment and the story goes on.

‘Eaten’ has so far taken part at a number of global events, including the 23rd Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival in South Korea, the 15th Dieciminuti Film Festival in Italy, the 2020 Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film in Germany, and the 14th Annual TAIS Animation Showcase in Canada.

It has previously been selected as one of the best films at the New York International Children's Film Festival.

Established in 2005, the Greek festival is an annual event held in Athens and is dedicated to all kinds of animated movies, from feature and short films to experimental and student works.

