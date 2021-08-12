'Psycho' to go on screen in Spanish film festival

Written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Mostafa Davtalab, the Iranian short film "Psycho" has made it to the Festival Internacional de Cine bajo la Luna – Islantilla Cinefórum.

Being held in the city of Huelva in Spain, the fourteenth edition of the festival began on July 3 and will continue until August 28.

Today, the short film "Psycho" will be screened in the competition section of this cinematic event.

The short film tells the story of a young woman that takes her husband to a Psychiatric hospital. Her husband, Psycho, who is suffering from an acute mental illness, engages a verbal conflict with a driver.

Psycho made its international debut in the competition section of the 24th Johns Hopkins Film Festival in the United States.



RHM/5279740