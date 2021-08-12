  1. Culture
'Psycho' to go on screen in Spanish film festival

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian short film "Psycho" by Iranian filmmaker Mostafa Davtalab is scheduled to go on screen in the Spanish Festival Internacional de Cine bajo la Luna.

Written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Mostafa Davtalab, the Iranian short film "Psycho" has made it to the Festival Internacional de Cine bajo la Luna  – Islantilla Cinefórum.

Being held in the city of Huelva in Spain, the fourteenth edition of the festival began on July 3 and will continue until August 28.

Today, the short film "Psycho" will be screened in the competition section of this cinematic event.

The short film tells the story of a young woman that takes her husband to a Psychiatric hospital. Her husband, Psycho, who is suffering from an acute mental illness, engages a verbal conflict with a driver.

Psycho made its international debut in the competition section of the 24th Johns Hopkins Film Festival in the United States.

