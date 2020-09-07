Iranian, Swiss FMs hold talks in Tehran

Heading a delegation, Ignazio Cassis met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The first round of these talks was held on Monday morning in Tehran.

The Swiss Foreign Minister arrived in Isfahan on Saturday morning to pay a three-day visit and meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

One of the most significant events during the Swiss official’s Iran visit will be a meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the start of relations between the two countries.

He is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

On Sunday, Cassis met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

