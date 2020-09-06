Iran, Switzerland share century-old mutual respect

Cassis, who has traveled to the Islamic Republic of Iran to celebrate the centenary of Switzerland’s diplomatic presence in Iran, added, “Switzerland has maintained consular services with the Islamic Republic of Iran and delivered messages quickly and reliably in the past forty years. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your trust in Switzerland during these years.”

Friendly and amicable ties between Switzerland and the Islamic Republic of Iran date back to 1873 when the two countries signed an alliance of friendship and trade with each other, he said, adding, “Switzerland was one of the first European countries which started trade ties with Iran, while the people and governments of the two countries already had a lot of respect for each other.”

It took decades for official diplomatic relations to be established between the two countries. The Islamic Republic of Iran took the first step in 1919 by sending a diplomatic envoy to Switzerland. A few months later, in response to Iran's friendship, Switzerland opened its consulate in Tehran on June 28, 1920, he emphasized.

Strengthening interests of both countries of Iran and Switzerland has always been taken into serious consideration by Switzerland, he said, adding, “Diplomacy does not seek uniformity but it is interested in differences and eager to embrace them. Diplomacy has allowed the two countries of Iran and Switzerland to get closer and progress together over the past hundred years.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Swiss foreign minister pointed to the educational bonds between the two countries and added, “The two countries of Iran and Switzerland have maintained their educational ties for decades. Knowledge exchange plays an important role in relations between our two countries. Many Iranian students who travel to Switzerland to study and Swiss students who come to Iran is solid evidence for the said claim.”

MA/IRN84029213