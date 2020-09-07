  1. Politics
Zarif appreciates Swiss efforts to mitigate US sabotage

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – While appreciating Swiss efforts to mitigate US sabotage, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that return to normal trade is global priority.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, "Pleased to host Swiss FM @ignaziocassis on centennial of diplomatic relations—ties that endure based on mutual respect."

"Excellent talks on bilateral, regional & global issues," he added.

"While appreciating Swiss efforts to mitigate US sabotage, a return to normal trade is global priority," FM Zarif said.

His tweet came after his meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Monday morning.

Swiss FM Cassis also in a tweet described his meeting with Iranian counterpart as 'fruitful'. "Peace, economic development and human rights - fruitful discussion with my counterpart, @JZarif."

The Swiss Foreign Minister arrived in Isfahan on Saturday morning to pay a three-day visit and meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

