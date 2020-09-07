Swiss FM's Tehran visit aimed at strengthening mutual ties

In an interview with SRF, he said, "This is to build trust in bilateral path between Switzerland and Iran and also to protect interests as a mediator between the United States and Iran."

Describing Switzerland's role in the tensions between Iran and the United States, he said, " You can make mistakes in life and that is part of it. However, two things must be avoided: The first is to have high expectations because the world changes, but humans do not change in five minutes. The second is to take actions that destroy trust."

He noted that Switzerland has played a good role as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.

We are celebrating one hundred years of diplomatic relations which is still based on trade and peace, he said.

Cassis, on Monday morning met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.

The Swiss Foreign Minister arrived in Isfahan on Saturday morning to pay a three-day visit and meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

One of the most significant events during the Swiss official’s Iran visit will be a meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the start of relations between the two countries.

He is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

On Sunday, Cassis met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

HJ/IRN84030248