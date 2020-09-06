Iranians to never forget damages caused by US sanctions

He made the remarks during his meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Sunday morning.

"Iranian people are pessimistic about the US due to its unilateral, oppressive and illegal sanctions, so the firm decision of the Iranian government and people is to strengthen the economy and internal technology to overcome these sanctions given to our country's high capacity," Ghalibaf said.

Stating that Iran, within the framework of its principles, has an approach of cooperation with all countries, he added, "Iran is against any kind of domination, therefore, the non-negotiation with the United States is due to their hegemonic view."

"The Iranian nation will never forget the losses caused by the US sanctions," he said, adding, "So the US can not put pressure on Iran for negotiation."

Referring to the non-compliance with the obligations during the implementation of the nuclear deal, he highlighted, "Despite the fact that the recent positions of the Security Council were good, the non-compliance with the commitments in the nuclear deal is one of the bitter memories of the Iranians, so we are waiting for it to be compensated."

Stating that an independent Europe has the ability to establish smooth relations with Iran, Ghalibaf said, "Europe should not be influenced by US policies, especially since their actions have created instability and insecurity in the region."

He also referred to the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, saying that his actions prevented the spread of terrorism, but the United States assassinated him.

Ghlaibaf said that the forced normalization of relations between some countries in the region and the Zionist regime under the leadership of the Americans is not a way to solve the problems of the region, adding, "These actions increase instability in the region, while Switzerland has always shown that it has taken steps towards world peace and humanitarian issues."

He also congratulated the 100th anniversary of the start of relations between Iran and Switzerland.

"In recent years, an agreement and a cooperation document have been signed between the two countries, the pursuit of the provisions of which will help strengthen relations between the two countries," he noted.

"We must expand our relations in the economic, political, cultural, technological, scientific and educational fields, especially since recently an account has been opened between Iran and Switzerland for the exchange of medicine and food, which, of course, should not be enough,' Ghlaibaf said.

Stating that today Iran is suffering from economic problems caused by oppressive sanctions, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, for his part, said, "We hope that the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the start of relations between Iran and Switzerland will strengthen the relations between the two countries more than before, and we will be able to play our role as guardians of interests well."

Referring to the financial channel that has recently opened between the two countries, he added, "This financial channel contributes to the flow of Iran's revenues, especially in the field of food and medicine, which, of course, is a small measure and should be expanded."

Cassis also referred to the presence of some Swiss companies in Iran, saying that they are are still present in the country despite sanctions against Iran.

"We will do our utmost to advance international discourse and strengthen bilateral relations.," he highlighted.

The Swiss Foreign Minister arrived in Isfahan on Saturday morning to pay a three-day visit and meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Cassis is scheduled to meet with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as other Iranian high-ranking officials.

ZZ/5013144